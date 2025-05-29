Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): After teasing the fans with the song 'Zamaana Lage,' the makers of the upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' have now released the complete track.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, composed by Pritam and lyrics by poet Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava, the composition is all about love and complex urban relationships.

Also Read | 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Fourth Single 'Taara Taara' From Pawan Kalyan's 'Adventure Film Released (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKMr9gbM2Lj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

After 'Life in a... Metro" and 'Ludo', 'Metro...In Dino' is the final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships.

Also Read | ‘Stolen’: Abhishek Banerjee, Mia Maelzer’s Riveting Crime Thriller Trailer Released on Prime Video (Watch Video).

The song is composed by Pritam and brings back the creative collaboration between him and director Anurag Basu, known for crafting memorable musical narratives.

While talking about the song, music director Pritam Chakraborty shared earlier, "With Qaisar Ul Jafri's timeless poetry, we wanted to revive the ghazal as a form, not as nostalgia, but as something emotionally alive and relevant today, and bring it into the mainstream. With its rich history and timeless depth, we felt it doesn't always have to live in a classical soundscape. A ghazal can be pop -- it can be modern in sound and structure, while still holding on to its poetic soul. That's what we've tried to do with this song: reimagine the ghazal for today's generation."

The song teaser features an impressive cast: Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee.Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro In Dino'...' The film is set to release on July 4, 2025. (ANI) .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)