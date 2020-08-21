Washington D.C. [USA], August 21 (ANI): Harry Bradbeer, who is notably known for directing the widely-loved series 'Fleabag', has nabbed the creative sights on Amazon.

According to Variety, the Emmy winner has inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, under which he will develop and create television series to premiere exclusively on the streamer.

The look-deal is happening a year after Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the 'Fleabag' creator and star, inked her own deal with Amazon.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Amazon family," Variety quoted Bradbeer as saying.

"After the wonderful and supportive experience with 'Fleabag', I couldn't imagine that would be the end of our collaboration. They are true creative partners who bring out the best in everyone they work with. I can't wait to get going," the British director added.

Bradbeer, who picked up an Emmy award for directing the comedy-drama, also had helmed the first two episodes of Waller-Bridge's BBC America series 'Killing Eve'.

As per Variety, his next project to launch is 'Enola Holmes', a film about Sherlock Holmes' younger sister which stars Millie Bobby Brown. It slated to be launch on September 23 on Netflix. (ANI)

