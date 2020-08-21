Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau has been in the news for negative reasons. He recently posted a video in which he was promoting hatred and communal violence. Several people called it out and demanded that his social media accounts should be suspended due to this callous behaviour. Instagram soon removed his official account but Facebook still availed his verified page. However, now, it has been taken down too. Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau's Account Gets 'Removed' From Instagram Following Outrage Over His Controversial Videos.

Bhau claims himself to be a staunch supporter of Hinduism and recently talked about leaving the 'system aside' and taking matters into 'own hands.' However, this was reported by many of them prompting Instagram to finally take an action. Now, even his verified Facebook page is unavailable, confirming the fact that it has been taken down by the social media company due to the strict guidelines.

Earlier, Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait also tweeted slamming this video. She wrote, "Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken?" Many of them reported the account.

