Washington DC [US], March 27 (ANI): Marvel is announcing the cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday' in a livestream on Youtube and it's social media channels. 'Little Women' actress Florence Pugh is the latest member to join the cast.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is one of the highly anticipated movies of next year. The inclusion of Florence Pugh was anticipated, as the actress will soon be seen in this year's Marvel film Thunderbolts. It is slated to hit theatres on May 2.

Among the returning cast members are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and more.

Meanwhile, as per the livestream, new superheroes are also being introduced to the Avengers ensemble: Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova have been announced so far, reported Variety.

Tenoch Huerta Mejia, who portrayed antagonist Namor in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," was also revealed to be part of "Doomsday," though it's unclear what role his character will play, Variety stated.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of the renowned Avengers team after they defeated Thanos in 2019's "Endgame'. As per Variety, that film said goodbye to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

In the years since, the MCU has introduced characters like Liu's Shang-Chi, Wright's Black Panther and the Eternals.

However, Robert Downey Jr will be returning to Marvel as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. In July of last year, the actor revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that he will portray the villainous Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in the upcoming "Avengers" film. "New mask, same task," he told the crowd, as per Variety.

"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on May 1, 2026. (ANI)

