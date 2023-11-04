Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Actor Tabu, who is known for her roles in movies such as 'Border', 'Biwi No.1', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, Bollywood celebrities poured their birthday wishes.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories and shared his birthday wish. "Sometimes, behind the wheels, sometimes behind the screen but it's always an adventure."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram stories, sharing a monochrome grey-colored photo of Tabu with the caption, "Happy birthday dearest Tabu." Have a fantastic day!"

Farah Khan uploaded photos of Tabu with her daughters Diva, Anya, and Czar, and another of two of them posing together. Another picture shows Tabu posing for the camera while cutting her birthday cake.

She wrote in the caption, "I have a one of a kind " duniya se alag" friend since the last 27 years.. who disappears on her birthday.. didn't let me take new pics to post n wants only Anda curry as a birthday gift! So im forced to put old pics.. happy birthday @tabutiful .. i lovvv u just the way you are[?][?][?] n anda curry is on the way"

Sonali Bendre wished her with a sweet message on her Instagram stories. "Happy birthday to the beautiful Tabu. Have a great year ahead."

Shilpa Shetty also wished her. "Happy birthday Timpoo! Sending loads of love, duas, smiles and hugs n kisses your way, my darling! Here's to many many more years of friendship!"

Tabu has established her name in Bollywood because of her versatile and natural acting talent. She is the recipient of numerous awards including two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards (including a record five Critics' Awards for Best Actress), and two Filmfare Awards South. She has also been honoured with Padma Shri. She acted in movies such as 'Virasat', 'Hu Tu Tu', 'Astitva'. (ANI)

