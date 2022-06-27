Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Jodie Sweetin from 'Full House' was pushed to the ground by a Los Angeles Police Department officer on Saturday while attending a rally to protest against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which effectively ends federal protections for abortion rights.

According to Variety, a video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while others admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur along a freeway exit that the protestors had blocked.

A representative for Sweetin confirmed that the actress and activist was the person featured in the footage, as per Variety.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free," Sweetin said in a statement following the incident.

Meanwhile, Sweetin also posted a response to the video on Sunday afternoon, with the caption reading, "The LAPD just manhandled actress/activist Jodie Sweetin at a pro-choice protest."

"Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what's right... #WeKeepUsSafe," Sweetin wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

