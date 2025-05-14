New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday appealed to Indian artistes and producers to boycott Turkiye as a shooting destination in the wake of its pro-Pakistan stance.

The development comes after Turkiye criticised India's strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Islamabad had also used Turkish drones in the conflict.

Following its support to Pakistan, calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have surfaced across India, with online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo issuing advisories against visiting the country.

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, strongly urges all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests," the FWICE said in statement.

"We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference," the federation further said.

The FWICE said it hopes the Indian film community will "respect this appeal in the larger national interest".

Not only Turkiye, India's trade relations with Azerbaijan is also expected to come under strain due to Baku backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. PTI RDS

