Actress Gabrielle Union opened up about how she spent her first big paycheck, reported People.

During a panel discussion at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, 'Bring It On' actor revealed her first major purchase.

"So stupid. I went on the Mazda lot. I'm like, 'Oh, I've made it when I have a Mazda.' My dad's like, 'Don't buy a brand new car. It depreciates the second you drive it off the lot,' " recalled Union, reported People.

"I walked into Mazda and I bought myself a black on black Mazda Miata with leather seats," she continued, adding, "Lemme tell you about leather seats in Los Angeles. Do you know I scorched myself every time I got out? Yeah, that was my first purchase. And it depreciated the second I drove it off the lot!," as per the outlet.

Union shared the memory, saying, "Sisterhood & Savings: A Conversation with Gabrielle Union," moderated by Kelley L Carter.

"I was able to chat with my sis ... about money and more and ran into old friends and met some new ones," Carter wrote on Instagram after the American Black Film Festival event.

Union and her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, have previously discussed their finances openly. Wade, 43, and Union revealed a few years ago that they split their bills evenly, 50/50, reported People. (ANI)

