Washington DC [India], March 18 (ANI): The crime drama television series 'Snowfall' has officially received a pilot from the broadcasting platform FX, reported Deadline. The actors Gail Bean and Isaiah John are set to reprise the roles of Wanda and Leon, respectively.

According to Deadline, the spinoff will be a continuation of the original story set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the drugs era into the gangster rap business.

The character of actress Gail Bean would serve as the connective tissue between the original show and the offshoot, which is expected to introduce other main characters.

Besides Wanda and Leon from the original series, it is unknown if any other surviving character could appear in the new project. Casting is due to begin shortly, with the pilot going into production this summer, reported Deadline.

The project hails from Snowfall's Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson, who will executive produce alongside writer Malcolm Spellman.

The spinoff is of FX's Snowfall which was concluded after six seasons. It was co-created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. The series starred Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Emily Rios, Sergio Peris-Mecheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Gail Bean and Isaiah John in the lead roles.

The series chronicles how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction of rock cocaine levelled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A, as per Deadline.

One of the main leads of the show, Damson Idris, will now be seen playing a lead role in one of the highly anticipated movies of Hollywood, F1. It stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. It is directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The film follows a redemption story of Brad Pitt as an F1 driver as per the trailer. The film will debut in theaters worldwide and in IMAX on June 27, 2025 and internationally June 25. (ANI)

