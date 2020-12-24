New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Gal Gadot is winning hearts again with her stiller performance in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. To the appreciation post by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, here is what she replied to him on Thursday (local time).

The recent tweet of Roshan that channels his fanboy moment for the Israeli actor Gadot reads, "Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!"

With many social media users replying to the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor's tweet, it was Gal Gadot's reply to the post that grabbed the attention of many.

The 'Wonder Woman' wrote, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday," in reply to the appreciation post.

Earlier, Roshan also shared his experience of watching the flick in a cinema hall, in which he praised the authorities for creating a safe environment.

'Wonder Woman 1984' hit the Indian theatres on December 24.Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves, and Stephen Jones, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)