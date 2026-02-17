Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): In a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival today.

The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with President Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city.

Meanwhile, welcoming the French President on his fourth visit to India, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his commitment to advancing bilateral ties to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared his anticipation for the visit, stating, "Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron."

The high-level delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19, and was warmly received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Highlighting the strategic nature of the trip, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that both leaders will launch the "Year of Innovation 2026," imparting further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership.

Following the reception, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi later today.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in critical areas, including defence, trade, technology, clean energy, and strategic partnerships, signalling sustained momentum in the relationship with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

Connecting these bilateral engagements to a broader global platform, the French President and PM Modi will later travel to the national capital to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, the event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South and is anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

President Macron's participation underscores the importance both nations attach to future-focused cooperation.

This engagement builds on the groundwork laid in February 2025, when PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with President Macron in Paris, further solidifying the Franco-Indian lead in the global technological landscape. (ANI)

