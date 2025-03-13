Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Actor Gautham Raju visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is one of the most visited religious sites in the nation. It attracts millions of devotees annually.

The 'Gharana Mogudu' actor donned a complete white outfit, which included a shirt and a dhoti. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

The actor offered his prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his sacred visit. He also greeted his fans, who were delighted with Gautham Raju's presence.

On the same day, the lead cast of 'Dilruba' also visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple for the blessing of Lord Venkateswara ahead of the release of their film.

The movie is directed by Viswa Karun and stars Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon and Kathryn Davison in the lead roles. The trio were seen exiting the Venkateswar temple with prasad in their hands.

Kiran donned a green shirt and a dhoti for the visit. He also greeted his fans and snapped some photographs with them. He was joined by Rukshar and Kathryn n his holy visit.

Earlier, actress Ashwini Sri visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

After having the darshan of the deity, the priests offered Vedic blessings to Ashwini at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Sacred offerings were later presented to her by officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The 'B.Tech Babulu' fame actress wore a yellow saree for her sacred visit to the temple, paired with a red dupatta. In terms of accessories, she wore large earrings and yellow bangles. She was accompanied by close friends and family. (ANI)

