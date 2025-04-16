Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, have been laid to rest following a private memorial attended by close family and friends in Santa Fe.

According to People magazine, the service included the couple's three children, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie, who gathered to honour the late pair's lives and legacy.

Also Read | Who Is Sshura Khan? Know Everything About Arbaaz Khan's Celebrity Makeup Artiste Wife Amid Their Pregnancy Rumours.

The Hackmans were found deceased in their Santa Fe Summit home on February 26.

Weeks later, authorities confirmed that Betsy had passed away from hantavirus, a rare but serious illness contracted through exposure to rodent droppings.

Also Read | 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 1 Review: A Fabulous Charlie Cox Anchors This Clunky Return to Hell's Kitchen With a Few Standout Moments (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gene, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor known for his prolific career, died shortly after from complications related to heart disease, hypertension, and advanced Alzheimer's.

Also discovered with the couple was their pet dog Zinna, a kelpie mix, who had succumbed to dehydration and starvation.

Two other dogs on the property were found alive and are now under care, as per People magazine.

Married since 1991, Gene and Betsy had largely retreated from public life following Gene's retirement from acting.

People magazine reported their final public appearance together was in March 2024, when they were seen dining at a local seafood restaurant in Santa Fe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)