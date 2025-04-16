Arbaaz Khan married makeup artiste Sshura Khan in December 2023 after dating for some time. Ever since, the duo have been grabbing headlines with their loved-up social media posts and public outings together. Now, reports suggest that the couple is expecting their first child together. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted visiting a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Hence, fans are speculating that the couple is set to welcome their first child. Arbaaz Khan Shares Photos From His Wedding Celebration With Sshura Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Other Family Members.

Is Sshura Khan Pregnant?

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have become the centre of attention after rumours regarding their pregnancy started to swirl online. In a video shared by Pinkvilla on their Instagram, the couple were seen exiting a women's clinic in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 15. The duo could be seen dodging the cameras as they arrived at the location. In the viral video, the couple could be seen twinning in black and white outfits as they walked hand-in-hand, with Arbaaz gently leading his lady. Despite their best efforts to keep their visit under wraps, the couple were captured by the paps.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Visit Maternity Clinic in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Netizens Slam Paparazzi for Invading the Couple’s Privacy

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. The majority of users were disappointed about the paparazzi secretly recording their outing despite it being private. A user wrote, "Jeene do unko please. Give them some space and privacy," while another commented, "so bad of you to secretly record the," Anotherr user said that the couple visiting the clinic doesn't really confirm that they are expecting.

Netizens React to Arbaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s Viral Video

Instagram Comments

Who Is Sshura Khan?

Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, is a renowned makeup artist who has built a reputation for herself in Bollywood with her skilful work. She has collaborated with Bollywood's 90s diva Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. According to a report in the Times of India, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan met on the sets of the 2024 film Patna Shuklla, which was produced by Arbaaz himself. After dating for nine months, the Dabangg actor introduced Sshura to his Khandaan, and they loved her. Soon after, their wedding was fixed.

Sshura Khan’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

People who follow Bollywood might know that this was Arbaaz Khan's second marriage after his split from Malaika Arora in 2017. However, not many know that their union was Sshura Khan's second marriage as well. She has an eight-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. If the rumours turn true, this will be her second child. Sshura Khan has over 260k followers on her Instagram which is filled with love up pictures with her hubby Arbaaz and their family. Is Malaika Arora Dating Stylist Rahul Vijay After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor? Here’s the Truth.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan. The 22-year-old is into content creation and runs a YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).