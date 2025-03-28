Paris [France], March 28 (ANI): French actor Gerard Depardieu is facing a request for an 18-month suspended prison sentence, three years of probation, and a Euro 20,000 fine following a sexual assault trial this week.

The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place during the filming of The Green Shutters in 2021.

According to Deadline, the Paris prosecutor's office has also requested that Depardieu undergo psychological treatment and be placed on France's sex offenders list.

The trial marks a significant moment for the 76-year-old actor, who has faced more than 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior throughout his career.

As per Deadline, the accusations in the current trial involve two women: a set dresser named Amelie and a third assistant director, referred to as Sarah.

Amelie testified that Depardieu physically seized her and made sexually explicit comments, while Sarah claimed the actor touched her buttocks and breasts on two separate occasions during the shoot.

Depardieu has denied all allegations, asserting that his actions were misinterpreted and were not intentionally sexual in nature.

The prosecution, led by Laurent Guy, emphasized that the plaintiffs had maintained their original accounts throughout the trial, while Depardieu's version of events had changed.

The prosecutor pointed to eyewitness testimony that confirmed sexual assault had occurred.

"We have three eyewitnesses to the gestures made against Amelie at the crucial moment. This undeniably constitutes sexual assault," Guy said, as per Deadline.

Depardieu could face additional legal challenges, with another trial scheduled for the coming months in connection with rape allegations by actress Charlotte Arnould, dating back to 2018.

The actor has denied these allegations as well, according to Deadline.

This trial has sparked broader discussions about the culture of silence surrounding sexual harassment in the film industry.

Carine Durrieu-Deibolt, the lawyer for Amelie, criticized the industry's collective responsibility for allowing such behavior to persist for years.

"For decades, with regards to Gerard Depardieu, everyone knew," she said, adding, "There are reprisals... if you become the pain in the neck, they don't recruit you anymore."

The case comes amidst several other high-profile sexual abuse trials in France, including the mass rape case of Gisele Pelicot, and the conviction of director Christophe Ruggia for assaulting actress Adele Haenel.

A judge will now deliberate on the sentence request, which could see Depardieu facing a prison term of up to five years, along with a fine of Euro 75,000, if convicted. (ANI)

