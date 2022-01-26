Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): A few days after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby, actor Anushka Sharma, on Wednesday, penned a cute wish for the new parents in town.

"Congratulations Priyanka and Nick. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one," Anushka, the mother to one-year-old Vamika, wrote on Instagram Story.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

In a joint statement, the star couple had written, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple refrained from revealing the gender of their child but several reports state that Priyanka and Nick have become proud parents to a baby girl. (ANI)

