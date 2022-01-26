Pointing out that the Constitution was what gave each of us our strength, actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday urged the people to realise the true value of the freedom, authority and rights granted to them by it and unitedly perform one's duties. Padma Awards 2022: Victor Banerjee, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Sonu Nigam Among Celebs Bestowed With Padma Honours - See Full List of Awardees.

Taking to Twitter to share his Republic Day wishes, Kamal Haasan in Tamil wrote: "The Indian Constitution is what gives each of us our strength. Let us realise that we are its protectors. Let us realise the true value of the freedom, authority and rights granted to us by the constitution and unitedly perform our duties. My Republic Day wishes." The actor also used the social media platform to congratulate all the Padma awardees from the state, saying they had made Tamil Nadu proud. Kamal Haasan Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Back to Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 (Watch Promo).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

கிளாரினெட் இசைக்கலைஞர் ஏ.கே.சி. நடராஜன், மருத்துவர் வீராசாமி சேஷய்யா, புதுச்சேரி தவில் இசைக்கலைஞர் ஏ.வி.முருகைய்யன் ஆகியோருக்கும் என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள். உங்களால் தமிழகம் பெருமை கொள்கிறது. (3/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2022

He congratulated Padma Bhushan awardees - Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrashekaran, and Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, who was born in Tamil Nadu and lives in the US. He also congratulated poet Sirpi Balasubramaniam, Shehnai exponent Pandit S. Ballesh, social worker S. Damodaran, yesteryear actress Sowcar Janaki, Sathir dance exponent Viralimalai R. Muthukannamal, clarinet player A.K.C Natarajan, doctor Veeraswamy Seshiah and Pondicherry Thavil exponent A.V. Murugaiyan for having won the Padma Shri award.

