The animated Hollywood flick, Lightyear starring Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba will be streaming soon on Disney+ from August 3. It debuted in theaters on June 17. On Tuesday, the movie's official Twitter handle Pixar's Lightyear shared a post and announced the details. The tweet reads, "Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus." Lightyear Movie Review: Chris Evans’ Toy Story Spin-Off Film Opens To Mixed Response From Critics.

Director Angus MacLane said in a statement, "Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+." "We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again," according to People magazine.

The animated sci-fi adventure shares the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the Toy Story action figure character, which was voiced by Tim Allen. After being lost on a distant planet. the young astronaut Buzz must find a way back to Earth with the help of his commander and crew.

Captain America alum Evans, said that he was a "kid in a candy store" getting to be part of the project, as per People. "The movie Toy Story was such an impactful film. It's so iconic and the characters had such variety. They just offer something that's so relatable," Evans shared in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

"This film is the origin story of Buzz Lightyear. It's the story that made Andy and his friends want to go buy a Buzz Lightyear toy." "I'm a massive Pixar fan. I was a kid in a candy store. It's unlike any Pixar movie to date," he added.

Meanwhile, Lightyear has become the latest Disney movie to be banned in various Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The news has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter with sources stating that the decision is linked to the inclusion of a same-sex kiss in Pixar's Toy Story prequel spin-off. The scene, involving the female character Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her partner, was originally cut from the film, but reinstated following the uproar surrounding a statement from Pixar employees. Lightyear: Chris Evans Says Homophobic Critics of His Pixar Film are 'Idiots' and Will 'Die Off Like Dinosaurs'.

This movie has now become the latest in a growing list of major Disney features including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Eternals, that have faced issues in Gulf countries due to scenes involving LGBTQ references or issues, which often fall foul of censors for theatrical releases due to homosexuality being officially illegal across the region, as per The Hollywood Reporter. In January, West Side Story was also stopped from reaching cinemas in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. Currently Angus MacLane's Lightyear is in theaters.