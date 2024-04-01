New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire", which released in India on Friday, has grossed Rs 47 crore in its opening weekend.

According to Warner Bros. Pictures, the monster film got the "biggest opening weekend" for a movie from the studio.

"Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" released in over 2,865 screens across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said the team is thrilled to see the "monumental success" of the film in India.

"The film achieved the largest opening weekend for any Warner Bros. Pictures release in the country's history and currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood film opening of 2024 in India. This record-breaking debut stands as a testament to the Indian audience's unwavering passion for experiencing epic spectacles on the big screen.

"‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' dominated the Indian box office over the weekend, firmly establishing itself as the No. 1 film. We are delighted by these outstanding results and heartened to witness the enduring vibrancy of cinema-going culture in India," Dias said in a statement.

"Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers.

