Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh who is gearing up for the upcoming social comedy film 'Chhatriwali' on Thursday congratulated the team 'RRR' for winning the Best Original Song Golden Globe Award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Speaking to ANI, Rakul Preet Singh shared her happiness on RRR Golden Globe win. She said, "I am very proud that an Indian Telugu film illuminates the name of our country by going to the international level. In fact, I have worked with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It's just a very happy moment. When such incidents happen, our country also comes together and suddenly it becomes an Indian industry. This a very special thing and I hope more films get recognition at the International level."

'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani. (ANI)

