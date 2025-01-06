Los Angeles [US], January 6 (ANI): Golden Globes 2025 served up some pretty surprising moments. One that really caught the audience's attention was when Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson came face to face at the 2025 awards ceremony on Sunday night.

As Vin took to the podium to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, he looked over at his former costar and smiled, "Hey, Dwayne."

Also Read | Golden Globes 2025 Funny Memes and Viral Moments: Netizens Flood X With Hilarious Posts, ROFL Reactions, Images and Videos From the 82nd Awards Ceremony.

The camera cut to Johnson awkwardly smiling in the crowd as the audience in the room laughed given the two actors' rocky history, as per Variety.

Johnson and Vin notoriously feuded during their time making "Fast and Furious" movies, but their beef came to an official end in 2023 after Johnson shocked fans by popping up as Luke Hobbs in a "Fast X" mid-credits scene.

Also Read | 'When the Phone Rings' Season 2: What Is the Future of Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-seok's Romantic Thriller? Here's What We Know.

Vin had extended an invitation to Johnson in November 2021 to join "Fast X," but Johnson said at the time that "I would not be returning to the franchise." That turned out to be a bluff, and Johnson and Vin will once again star in a movie together via the upcoming 11th "Fast" movie.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in April 2024, John Cena, Johnson and Diesel's Fast costar, also made a mention of their alleged feud.

"There's certainly rumors about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people," Cena said. "You get two, there can only be one."

Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise in Fast Five (2011) and appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, before getting his own spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in which he starred alongside Jason Statham. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)