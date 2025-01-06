The Golden Globes is a highly anticipated awards ceremony that people all over the world look forward to every year. The 2025 Golden Globes were held on Sunday, January 5. The event started at 08:00 PM EST, which is 06:30 AM IST, Monday, January 6. The red carpet saw several celebrities and popular figures making showtopping entries and dazzling appearances. It also celebrated many elated winners who took home the coveted awards for their outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. While the event celebrated talent and achievements, it also became a source of inspiration for many memes. Many viral moments from the event too became a source of hilarious jokes. Golden Globes 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Shogun’, ‘Hacks’ Win Big at 82nd Golden Globe Awards; ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Goes Empty-Handed – See Full List!

The Golden Globes undoubtedly celebrate incredible talent, but some unexpected moments captured the attention of netizens. Some fashion choices, surprises in award outcomes, and the reactions to Kylie Jenner’s expressions every time the camera pans Timothee Chalamet went viral online. That’s not all! Fans also noticed Zendaya’s ring, which created a buzz and excitement online. Andrew Garfield’s moment of wearing his glasses and staring into the camera too went viral. These and several other instances and viral moments quickly created a storm on the internet, becoming a source of inspiration for several Golden Globes 2025 funny memes, hilarious jokes, posts, GIFs, and images. They have become a part of the buzz surrounding the event. View the posts below. Golden Globe Awards 2025’s Big Losers: ‘Anora’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ – Movies and Shows That Won Zero Awards Despite Multiple Nominations.

Same Energy!!

Shouldn’t Be Like This?

Everyone getting awards but Anora- it wasn’t supposed to be like this #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/E1c80jbGnD — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) January 6, 2025

Timothee’s Look Alikes?

Which timothee is he supposed to look like cuz it ain't chalamet https://t.co/xA5PV4YrbJ — dabopop! (@kkdonk0) January 6, 2025

LOL!

Is anyone else still thinking about Andrew Garfield putting on his glasses and staring into our souls on the #GoldenGlobes stage? pic.twitter.com/PQlsO8jS3x — Sisters Who Watch Podcast (@SistersWhoWatch) January 6, 2025

That’s a Nice Ring!

Oh Look!

me pointing at kylie jenner every time the camera pans to timothée chalamet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5SV50SrFR9 — taila (@tailalee) January 6, 2025

Gorgeous Ring, Zendaya!

ZENDAYA GORGEOUS RING ON THAT FINGER pic.twitter.com/FHiVWdCtW3 — Cass (7 time Eras goer) (@cassfoz) January 6, 2025

Is It Happening?

saw the ring on zendaya’s left hand, and the 12 year old tomdaya truther in me jumped out like this pic.twitter.com/n4yaQQns8l — ava (@capedcrusade__) January 6, 2025

As you celebrate the winners of the Golden Globes 2025, don’t forget to check out these hilarious memes. Have a good laugh and share the fun with your loved ones!

