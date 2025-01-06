Since its premiere on Netflix on November 22, 2024, When The Phone Rings has captured widespread attention for its suspense, webtoon romance, green-flag moments, mystery, and sense of tension. No doubt, Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-bin’s MBC drama, which started with a modest 5 to 5.5 per cent share in South Korea, quickly escalated to 7 per cent, earning the K-drama several awards. Despite facing some backlash over the controversial portrayal of a ‘war-torn’ country, referencing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or Africa, the drama was loved by audiences. Now that it has concluded on January 4, K-drama fans are eagerly awaiting any updates. Rumours have been circulating that When The Phone Rings has been renewed for a second season. The question remains again - Will It Ring Again? ‘When The Phone Rings’ Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s K-Drama Faces Backlash Over Controversial ‘War-Torn’ Country Portrayal Referencing the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

When The Phone Rings - MBC Post

However, at the time of writing, MBC has not renewed the series for a second season, nor have they issued any updates on the matter as per the MCB X (formerly known as Twitter) page. Here are a few reasons why MBC may not bring a second season.

Love Wins

In episode 12 of When The Phone Rings, Yoo Yeon-seok as Baek Sa-eon and Chae Soo-bin as Hong Hee-joo had a happy ending. Baek Sa-eon finally apologised for his father's mistakes. In the end, love triumphed, and Hong Hee-joo forgave her husband. They eventually got married, this time for real and not under a contract.

No More Knots

The plot begins with a phone call that unearthed many secrets. What initially seemed like a call for freedom ultimately helped solve past problems and allowed Hong Hee-joo to break free from her 'fake' mute habit, which had been forced upon her by her mother. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12 Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Drama Approaches Its Conclusion, 3 Key Points to Keep in Mind Before the Release.

A Perfect Closure

For anyone who has read the webtoon The Number You Have Dialed, on which the series is based, the writers left no loose ends for a second season. If Choi Lot and Jayang, the illustrators, as well as the original writer Geon Eomulnyeo, decide to continue with the storyline, then a second season could be expected. However, this would depend on the director's decision and Netflix’s interest.

