Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially kicked off the Ooty shooting schedule for 'Golmaal 5', marking a major milestone for one of India's most successful comedy franchises.

The announcement came through his Instagram handle, where he shared a nostalgic video featuring himself riding alongside key members of the film's lead cast.

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The post signals not just the start of production, but also a reunion that fans have been waiting for.

Among the most talked-about moments in the clip is the return of Sharman Joshi, who was part of the original 2006 film and played the character Laxman. His presence has sparked excitement among long-time followers of the series.

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In his caption, Shetty reflected on the franchise's enduring popularity. "Riding through positive vibes since 20 years," he wrote, acknowledging the legacy that began with 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' in 2006.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXn5t8Ho7rB/?igsh=MTM4dWI3Y3FvZHBlYw%3D%3D

The original film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor, and went on to become a major box-office success.

Over the years, the Golmaal franchise has evolved into one of Bollywood's most recognisable comedy brands, known for its slapstick humour and ensemble cast.

The newly released footage hints at a return to the franchise's roots, with the core cast, often referred to by fans as the "Golmaal gang", reuniting on screen.

The Ooty schedule also suggests that Shetty is continuing his signature style of staging large-scale, high-energy sequences in scenic outdoor locations.

The response online has been immediate and enthusiastic. Fans flooded the comments section with messages celebrating the reunion, with many calling it a revival of "childhood memories."

One fan wrote, "So good to see Sharman Joshi back in this franchise."

A second social media user wrote, "THE OG's ARE BACK."

"Can't explain my excitement," wrote a third user.

Golmaal 5 is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series. While the storyline remains under wraps, Shetty recently confirmed that Akshay Kumar will also play a key role in the upcoming film. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)