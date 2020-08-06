New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday mourned demise of her co-star Sameer Sharma. The duo had shared screen space for the 2017 released mystery-thriller 'Ittefaq'.

The late television actor and model was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his Malad West residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night, the Malad police said.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Actor Posts Cute Pic With Wife To-Be, Says 'Life Moves Forward in Smiles'.

Upon the news, Sinha expressed grief and shock by taking it to the Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of the late actor, the 'Dabangg' star wrote: "Gone too soon"

Earlier the day, many Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Gupta, and Mugdha Veira Godse took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to extend their condolences.

Also Read | RIP Samir Sharma: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Actor Kaveri Priyam Mourns the Loss of Her On-Screen Father in an Emotional Post.

The news of Sameer Sharma had triggered an outpouring of condolence messages on Twitter by netizens.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter and the body of the actor was sent for autopsy.

The police further said it is suspected that the actor had died by suicide two days ago as per the condition of the body.

He was seen in television shows such as 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki,' 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,' 'Jyoti,' and 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)