Rana Daggubati is hours away from tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. The actor is not posting much from his wedding. But, he did make an exception and post a beautiful picture from his haldi ceremony that took place earlier this afternoon. He is dressed in white, and Miheeka is dressed in yellow. Rana captioned the pic, "And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you." Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Festivities Begin: From Inviting Only 30 Guests to Transforming Venue Into A Bio-Secure Bubble, Here Are Deets Of Arrangements Being Made For August 8.

Kajal Aggarwal commented on the pic, "Wish you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness." Shriya Saran wrote, "Stunning... you both look divine" Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Others Extend Warm Wishes to the Actor on his Special Day (Read Tweets).

Check Out Rana Daggubati's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you ❤️ A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Aug 6, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

Rana, has talked about his wedding plans in an interview earlier. He revealed that he thought about it for a day before proposing Miheeka. "I think I found the strangest time to get married. I reconnected with her a couple of months ago and I felt that I can do this long term with her. Actually, she knew what I was going to ask over the phone. So, I met her in person and said a bunch of nice things. She was shocked at first, but was happy," Rana said.

The Baahubali actor added, "For me, after a certain age, it is all about commitment. And this is the first time I chose to commit. I felt Miheeka was the right person for me. It's the person and their attitude that makes you go ahead with the marriage. I found love and that's about it."

