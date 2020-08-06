Popular television actor, Samir Sharma's death has left everyone in shock. The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence. Colleagues and fans of the actor have been mourning the loss of the actor and recently, his Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priyam took to Instagram to share an emotional post on losing the talented actor. Priyam who essays the role of Samir Sharma's on-screen daughter on the show has been deeply saddened by the news of his sudden demise and shared a long emotional note remembering him. Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Twitterati Shocked To Hear About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor’s Death.

Sharing a picture with the late actor from the sets of the film, Kaveri wrote how lovely their bond has been on and off-screen. For the uninitiated, Sharma played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari, Kuhu Maheshwari's (Kaveri) father on the show. Stating that it has been extremely hard to come to terms with this news, Kavveri wrote, "It's extremely hard to come to terms with the fact that you have left us like this. I will remember you for all the lovely times we shared together on the sets to the lovely bond we shared onscreen and offscreen, the amazing scenes we performed, from listening to my non-stop rants, scolding me like a dad when I did something wrong, always motivating me, you were a wonderful soul Samir. I will miss youuuu. May your soul rest in peace."Sameer Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor, Dies By Suicide.

Check Out Kavveri's Post Here:

Sharma starred in popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Left Right Left, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon among others. As reported by Malad Police station, no suicide note has been found. The actor's body has been sent for an autopsy.

