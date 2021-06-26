Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): NBC has cancelled its crime drama series 'Good Girls' starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman after four seasons. The show will end after the network airs its five remaining episodes between now and July.

According to Deadline, the hope was that the network and the studio could find a way to return for one more season to close out the story, but they were unable to make the financials work. A contingency plan to move the show to Netflix also did not pan out.

The series will not be shopped elsewhere by studio Universal Television, despite being a decent draw on Netflix, topping its streaming ratings earlier this year.

This marks 4-for-4 cancellations for NBC bubble shows; the network cancelled 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' and 'Manifest' earlier this month, while 'Debris' was cancelled at the end of May.

The show, which is completely owned by NBCUniversal, has been a somewhat middling Live+Same Day linear performer, but it was the network's No. 2 show on digital platforms and had a lucrative co-production/international distribution deal with Netflix, which was signed at the pilot stage. However, linear performance appears to weigh more heavily now on NBC renewal decisions.

Because of the Netflix agreement, the global streamer was the only viable option for the series going forward. As Deadline reported, Universal Television had drawn up potential budgets if the series continued on NBC and if it didn't, crunching the numbers to see if the series can sustain itself on Netflix only under the existing deal structure.

Written and executive produced by creator Jenna Bans, 'Good Girls' starred Hendricks, Retta and Whitman as suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store.

But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

The cast also included Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. Michael Weaver, Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produced the series. (ANI)

