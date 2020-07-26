New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): With a mesmerising view of the rising sun, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday wished his fans and friends very good morning.

"Good morning friends," wrote the 84-year-old star on Twitter as he shared a breathtaking view from his farmhouse. In the picture shared by the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star, the sun beams through the lush green trees and cloudy sky as it rises amid the clouds, spreading its golden light.

The beautiful glimpse of the early morning sun seems to be captured from the roof of the 'Apne' star's farmhouse where Deol Senior moved before the lockdown was imposed.

More than 2.1 thousand fans liked the beautiful picture and wished the actor a lovely morning.

Of late, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, Dharmendra Deol shared the view of a fine morning in his farmhouse and documented his daily exercising routine. (ANI)

