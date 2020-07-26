July 26, 2020 marks 21 years of the Kargil war and is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. It was the day in Indian history when our soldiers sacrificed their lives for our country and made us proud of their ultimate victory. It was on this day in the year 1999, when the bravehearts fought with courage with Pakistan. Now, Bollywood as a whole has always made films on real subjects and Kargil War was also one of them. In the past, Hindi cinema has paid tribute in their own way whereas a few filmmakers have tried to bring emotions of Kargil war on the celluloid making us feel all patriotic. Kargil Vijay Diwas: Date And Significance of the Day to Commemorate the Sacrifices of the 1999 Kargil War Heroes.

Also, cinema as an art form has the power to win hearts and what a better way to bring the lives of soldiers who fought for freedom being made into a film. From LOC- Kargil, Lakshya to Tango Charlie, we bring to you a list of five movies, which depicted the war on big screen. So, without further ado, let's get started. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Know All About Kargil War of 1999 Fought Between India & Pakistan.

LOC- Kargil (2003)

Helmed by JP Dutta and based on operation 'Vijay' this was the longest film ever made on Kargil war. With a running time of four hours and fifteen minutes, this one gives minute details into the war and told a story on how the Indian army took over the Pakistani intruders. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Ayyub Khan, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

Dhoop (2003)

Up next, we have Dhoop which exactly is not based on the war. However, was inspired by the family of Captain Anuj Nayyar, who was among the many martyred during the Kargil war in 1999. Late actor Om Puri played the role of Nayyar and the film highlights the subject of corruption in the government system.

Lakshya (2004)

This one is based on the story of how war has the power to transform the weakest and turn him into the strongest by experiencing the chaos. The lead actor here is played by Hrithik Roshan and the flick brings to light the plus points of an Indian army.

Tango Charlie (2005)

Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol play the leads in this film. The end of the movie depicts the 1999 Kargil war. Helmed by Mani Shankar, again not entirely based on the war, however, in bits and parts it does show us a glimpse into the life of an army.

Mausam (2011)

You probably might not even know that there is a film made with Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with Kargil War as the backdrop. This one is a beautiful love story between a Punjabi man who falls for a Kashmiri woman. However, they must overcome years of separation, due to terrorist attacks the India-Pakistan war, to be together. This one directed by Pankaj Kapur.

So, those were a few Bollywood films based on the subject of Kargil war. Well, just in case you have not watched any of them, then what a better day then Kargil Vijay Diwas. We bet, it'll be totally worth your time and will also evoke patriotism in you for sure. Stay tuned!

