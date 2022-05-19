Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): An untitled documentary about Grammy-winning American rapper and songwriter Lizzo is officially in the works, and will be coming to HBO Max this fall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was announced by her on Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The forthcoming documentary will explore her humble beginnings to her history-making career in music and culture, as she balances the challenges of stardom.

In a statement, Lizzo expressed her gratitude that she feels for being able to tell her story with the help of HBO Max, the outlet reported. "Growing up I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," she said.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled documentary is just one of the many things that Lizzo has on the horizon for 2022. She is set to release Special on July 15, and will be going on a North American tour to support the album starting on September 23. (ANI)

