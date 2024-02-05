Nicki Minaj's fans were left disappointed after the rapper mistakenly announced the winner on the official X account and website of the Grammys. Confusion erupted when the official Grammys Twitter and website tweeted - and promptly deleted - an announcement declaring Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as winners in the rap category for their track "Barbie World". The error was promptly corrected in a new tweet. Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" actually clinched the award. Taylor Swift Surprises All As She Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' During Grammys 2024 Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Reacting to it, Nicki's fan on X wrote, "Industry owes Nicki an apology." "Like how does the Grammys mistakenly do this to Nicki Minaj? She knows what she is talking about with these people playing dirty games! #grammys," another one posted on X. Grammys 2024: Beyoncé Attends the 66th Award Show with Daughter Blue Ivy (Watch Video).

The competitive category also featured nominations for Just Wanna Rock (Lil Uzi Vert), Attention (Doja Cat), and Rich Flex (Drake & 21 Savage).