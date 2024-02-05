Nicki Minaj's fans were left disappointed after the rapper mistakenly announced the winner on the official X account and website of the Grammys. Confusion erupted when the official Grammys Twitter and website tweeted - and promptly deleted - an announcement declaring Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as winners in the rap category for their track "Barbie World". The error was promptly corrected in a new tweet. Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" actually clinched the award. Taylor Swift Surprises All As She Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' During Grammys 2024 Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Reacting to it, Nicki's fan on X wrote, "Industry owes Nicki an apology." "Like how does the Grammys mistakenly do this to Nicki Minaj? She knows what she is talking about with these people playing dirty games! #grammys," another one posted on X. Grammys 2024: Beyoncé Attends the 66th Award Show with Daughter Blue Ivy (Watch Video).

'Last Minute'

#GRAMMYs seemingly changed the winner of ‘Best Rap Song’ last minute after multiple sources reported #NickiMinaj & Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” as the original winner.🚨 pic.twitter.com/C2oEjOY540 — Thee Pop Feed (@TheePopFeed) February 4, 2024

'Owns the Internet'

Nicki Minaj LITERALLY owns this Internet. No one’s talking about the winners were talking about Nicki Minaj someone who didn’t even attend. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ieAwYRmp1F — Duprii 🙌🏾 (@Duprii23) February 5, 2024

'Mistake'

idc if you like nicki or not but please put stan stuff asideand just think rationally for a second… so you’re telling me the Grammys website which had all the other right winners somehow made a mistake with barbie world…? which never happened EVER before..? pic.twitter.com/1xjAQSMqYT — welp. (@YSLONIKA) February 4, 2024

'Winner'

N*cki after refreshing the Grammy account, seeing Barbie world won tweet deleted, and realizing her lifelong dream of being a Grammy winner was still…a dream. Barbie 🌎 ended by Killer Mike in her own G@g city. Grammy time indeed! pic.twitter.com/KssFhQ3ZhW — SALKING VON(TEA)SE (@SalKingRichard) February 4, 2024

The competitive category also featured nominations for Just Wanna Rock (Lil Uzi Vert), Attention (Doja Cat), and Rich Flex (Drake & 21 Savage).