Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has been renewed for Season 20 at ABC.

With this renewal, the series continues its run as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.

According to Variety, a US-based media company, series executive producer Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner on Season 20. Marinis has taken over from Krista Vernoff, who was reported to be stepping down from "Grey's Anatomy" and its spinoff "Station 19" back in January.

The Season 19 finale of "Grey's Anatomy" will air on May 18. The show has seen a number of exits this season, most notably Vernoff and Kelly McCreary (who's played Dr Maggie Pierce for nine seasons) -- and series lead Ellen Pompeo, kind of.

Pompeo has been with the show since its debut but in the Feb. 23 episode, her character Meredith Grey moved from Seattle to Boston. She will continue to provide the voiceover at the beginning and end of each episode. She'll also appear in the finale. According to Variety, Pompeo's status for Season 20 is still not revealed explicitly.

Along with Pompeo, the Season 19 cast of "Grey's Anatomy" also includes Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, and Scott Speedman.

Marinis has been with "Grey's Anatomy" since Season 3, working as a writer's production assistant. She worked her way up from there, becoming an executive producer in Season 15. She has written more than 25 episodes of the series to date. (ANI)

