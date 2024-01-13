Every actor of their mettle may have had scenes or movie roles where they were uncredited. Later when they become huge names in the business, these instances show up during discussions and social media. Patrick Dempsey isn't alien to the concept. He may not have been part of several content that didn't credit him, but he did feature in one where he finds no name in the credits. We are talking about The Stuff. Patrick Dempsey, Grey's Anatomy Star, Crowned People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2023.

The Stuff is a horror sci-fi film that was released in 1985. It has a detective investigating a sweet that's both delicious and deadly. It's called The Stuff and in one of the scenes, Patrick Dempsey plays a buyer.

While Patrick Dempsey has been in the show business for many years, it was Grey's Anatomy that shot him to unprecedented global fame. Even today, when he is no longer a part of the show, he is remembered for his role of Dr Derek Shephard aka McDreamy. Now with those blue eyes and perfect smile, it's hard not to remember that face. Isn't it?

