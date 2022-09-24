Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): And the wait is over. Netflix has finally unveiled a teaser of Raj and DK's 'Gun and Gulaabs', which stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Also Read | Guns & Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan Bring Back the 90s With Their Comic Crime Thriller.

The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying but at beating someone. He is seen talking about one's dark side in the background. Glimpses of Dulquer as a policeman are also visible in the clip. Adarsh Gourav has also marked his presence. Seemed like he is playing a thug in the project.

Speaking about their upcoming zany, pulpy series, team Guns & Gulaabs said "Ever since we announced Guns & Gulaabs as part of our larger collaboration with Netflix, we've been waiting to share a glimpse of this wicked genre mash. Working with some of the finest actors and crew to build this comic crime thriller was crazy fun! And we're sure audiences are going to love watching it as much as we loved making it."

Also Read | TUDUM 2022: Unseen Clip From Squid Game Season 1 Shown at Netflix Event, Could This Be the Mysterious Front Man's Identity? (Watch Video).

The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India's YouTube channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)