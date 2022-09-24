An unseen clip from Squid Game has debuted at Netflix's Tudum event in Korea, along with teasers from Money Heist: Korea and Hellbound Season 2. The event has been taking place across the weekend in a range of territories and the streamer was keen to show off its offering in the nation that brought the world the most-watched Netflix show of all time, reports Deadline. ‘Squid Game Day’ Declared To Be on September 17 in Los Angeles!

An unseen clip from Squid Game was presented to attendees, confirming the mysterious identity of the Front Man, which can be seen below. The clip comes off the back of a historic Emmys, for which Squid Game won six, a record for a non-English language show.

Watch Clip Here:

🦑 Squid Game fans — could this be the mysterious Front Man’s identity? #netflix has released an unseen clip from the first season of the show #tudum #squidgame pic.twitter.com/gyXj7b7Fys — NME (@NME) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Money Heist - Joint Economic Area will soon debut the second six episodes of the first season and Tudum-goers were treated to a first-look clip. Remade from the Spanish Alex Pina mega-hit, the show directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae is set in a world where the two Koreas are close to reunification. Squid Game: Leonardo DiCaprio Might Feature in Future Season of Hwang Dong-hyuk's Netflix Show.

In Hellbound Season 2, the dark fantasy drama will unleash more intrigue, and the below clip has more. Also on show at Tudum were gameshow Physical 100 and romcom duo The Fabulous and Single's Inferno. Stars of the latter including Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon were present.

