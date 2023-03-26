Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who met with an accident in December last year seems to be recovering well.

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Sreesanth recently visited Pant's house.

Also Read | Nicolas Cage Is Open Reprise His Dracula Role If Renfield Gets Sequel- Reports.

Taking to Instagram, Harbhajan shared a cheerful picture in which he along with Raina and Sreesanth can be seen posing next to Pant.

"Speedy Recovery chotte bhai . TRUST AND KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANYOBSTACLE YOU FACE," Bhajji captioned the post.

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino Birthday Special: Here Are Some of the Filmmaker's Most Noteworthy Works of Imagination.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPfdccBtuX/?hl=en

Raina also posed the same picture with Pant and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery...#family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you..u will fly high like the phoenix," Raina wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqOPLY1PC06/?hl=en

Singer Guru Randhawa also met Pant. He shared a picture in which he is seen sitting beside Pant on the couch.

Randhawa also penned a special note for the cricketer.

"So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth..Love you bro," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqN8XfNPzmt/?hl=en

The recovering Indian ace is slowly getting up to his feet and was seen walking in a swimming pool in a post earlier this month.

Pant was involved in the serious accident that took place near Roorkee on December 30. The car he was driving flipped over and he was rescued as the vehicle caught fire - that led to two major ligament tears - anterior cruciate (ACL) and medial collateral (MCL)

Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the Indian Premier League.

Notably, Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the IPL. Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the upcoming Indian Premier League due to this injury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)