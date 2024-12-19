Washington [USA], December 19 (ANI): The Emmy award-winning actor Guy Pearce shared his experience of working with big-budget Hollywood studio films and why it's a "killer" for him now.

One look at Guy Pearce's filmography and it will be clear that the actor has largely stayed away from big Hollywood studio films. Pearce's last prominent role dates back to 2013's Marvel film "Iron Man 3."

Also Read | 'Ikk Kudi': Shehnaaz Gill Shares Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Her Debut As Producer (Watch Video).

He broke to fame with Christopher Nolan's 'Memento' in 2000. Follwing his success, the big Hollywood studios approached the actor for high-budget films, 'The Time Machine' to name one. The film which was loosely based on HG Wells' novel of the same name was a major flop.

Sharing his experience with the big studio films, Guy Pearce said, "The process of it felt way too big for me," said Pearce to GQ Magazine as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | 'Vanvaas' Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma Deliver an Emotionally Charged Drama That Appeals to All Generations (Watch Video).

Pearce continues, "I can't make this idea of studio films where you just get told what to do by people afraid to lose their jobs. I remember there were discussions at the beginning about how I was going to look. A couple of the executives say, 'No, he'll just cut his hair and he'll just do this and he'll do that.' And I'm in the room going, 'Hello?' I'm immediately feeling like my intuition doesn't mean anything here. That's a killer for me."

After working in 'The Time Machine', the actor felt disconnected and powerless in making films with big studios.

"It was the first time I really felt that there was not just a disconnect, but a kind of greater power up there that you couldn't even really talk to," Pearce said

'Memento' star has also speculated that a certain Warner Bros executive allegedly tried to cast him away from the possible role in Christopher Nolan's Prestige, as per the report of Deadline.

"He spoke to me about roles a few times over the years," Pearce said about working again with his "Memento" director. "But there was an executive at Warner Bros. who quite openly said to my agent, 'I don't get Guy Pearce. I'm never going to get Guy Pearce. I'm never going to employ Guy Pearce.' So, in a way, that's good to know. I mean, fair enough; there are some actors I don't get. But it meant I could never work with Chris."

Pearce is currently a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination in the supporting actor category for his role in A24's 'The Brutalist.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)