Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, known for blockbuster hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, and Apne, is set to redefine family dramas with its universal appeal. Featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, the film intricately weaves drama and emotion to deliver a heart-touching narrative suitable for all age groups. Since the release of its trailer, anticipation has been at an all-time high, with fans eager to experience the film's emotional depth. Recently, a special screening was held for fans and their responses highlighted the profound emotional depth of Vanvaas. ‘Vanvaas’: This Video of Utkarsh Sharma Singing ‘Bandhan’ From His Upcoming Film Will Make Your Day – WATCH!.

A fan said, “"Ye movie aisi hai ke aaj ke bachchon ko parents ko leke jaana chahiye ke dekho ye movie dekho.” Another fan praised the film’s relevance and the director, saying, “It resonates, the most important thing is it resonates with people. it feels very personal. My grandmother is suffering from mild dementia and Anil sir has very well put the message because it's like they are children again.” A fan expressed, “Bohot emotional hai, last me to meri aakhon me to Aasu hi aa gaye.” Another fan said, “For me just one word, GOOSEBUMPS.” Another praised the film saying, "Jitni age meri hai maine to nahi dekhi aisi movie, itna reality har ek act itna real." A fan called the film a perfect family drama, saying, "Family ke saath to dekho hi aisi film.” A fan even rated the film and said, "10 Me Se 100, ye to fix hai.” ‘Vanvaas’ Song ‘Bandhan’: Utkarsh Sharma Woos Simrat Kaur, Nana Patekar Romances Kushboo Sundar in This Lovely Track (Watch Video).

Audience Review

Early reviews of #Vanvaas have come in! Audience are calling it a 100 out of 10! #Vanvaas starring #NanaPatekar and #UtkarshSharma is slated to release tomorrow in theatre! Book your tickets now pic.twitter.com/OZyHaEiet4 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2024

Vanvaas backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma have previously collaborated for blockbusters like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 and are now gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film Vanvaas. Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in the lead.