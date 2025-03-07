New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) "MobLand", a crime series from the acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie, is set to stream on JioHotstar in India from March 31.

Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in the lead, the upcoming series features the trio as the head of an organized crime family, fighting for power within a global crime syndicate, according to a press release.

Created by Ronan Bennett, "MobLand" which will premiere on March 30 on Paramount+, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The series also features actors Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber in pivotal roles.

