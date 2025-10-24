Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Punjabi singer-songwriter Harrdy Sandhu has come up with a new track 'Ki Haal Aa'.

The song seamlessly integrates traditional Punjabi influences with contemporary sounds.

Also Read | Piyush Pandey Passes Away: Hansal Mehta, Ehsaan Noorani Pay Tribute to Advertising Maestro.

"With 'Ki Haal Aa,' I aimed to encapsulate the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture while crafting a sound that appeals to a global audience. The track's melodies are upbeat and vibrant, designed to make everyone want to dance and celebrate life," Harrdy said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MIsjrhTi18

Also Read | 'OG Queen of Television': Hina Khan Praises Producer Ekta Kapoor As Bill Gates Makes Surprising Cameo in Smriti Irani's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' (View Post).

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Harrdy Sandhu and his wife, Zenith Sidhu, were recently blessed with their second child.

On Tuesday, Harrdy took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans via an adorable post.

He shared a picture showing the tiny hands of the newborn, beautifully framed by his hands, his wife's hands, and those of his firstborn, making it look like a perfect family portrait.

"Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone," he posted.

Harrdy Sandhu is best known for his songs 'Soch', 'Joker', 'Backbone', 'Naah Goriye' and 'Bijlee Bijlee' among others.Notably, Harrdy Sandhu is also a former cricketer. He had played Under-19 for India and Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to end his cricketing career.

Interestingly, in 2021, he portrayed the role of former Team India fast bowler Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)