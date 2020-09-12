Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is set to join the cast of 'Don't Worry, Darling,' a thriller, which also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde.

According to Fox News, Styles is taking over the role originally held by Shia LaBeouf, who had to exit the project because of a scheduling conflict, reported Variety.

Wilde is directing the film which will be adapted from a screenplay by Katie Silberman. It is set in a California desert during the 1950s.

'Don't Worry, Darling' was highly sought after in August 2019. After 18 bids, which were submitted by various studios for its rights, New Line wound up the victor to purchase the film.

As per Fox News, the 26-year-old singer, mostly known for his musical abilities with the band One Direction, made his foray into acting last year in Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' where he was cast by Nolan because the director thought Styles had "an old fashioned face," which made his role more believable and period-correct.

Wilde took home the Independent Spirit Award for a best first feature for 'Booksmart,' a coming-of-age buddy film about two high school friends who make up for lost fun on the eve of their graduation.

She is also set to direct an upcoming Marvel project and will helm and executive produce the Searchlight feature 'Perfect.' (ANI)

