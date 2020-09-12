There are various theories doing rounds on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug angle case. There were many who celebrated her arrest and even started to share on how justice is finally getting served. But there were many celebs who came forward in support of Rhea and said that she deserves a fair trial and one among them is Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan. Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Awaiting Copy of the NDPS Special Court Order Before Approaching Bombay HC for Her Bail Plea.

Radhika Madan took to Instagram and expressed her views on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Radhika shared on how speaking for Rhea doesn’t mean that it is disrespecting SSR. She also shared how the investigation must continue, but like everyone, even Rhea deserves a fair trial.

While sharing the post, Radhika Madan wrote, “Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Of course I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet. For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea's arrest.. let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant’s lawyer. The justice is YET to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness.” SSR Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta During Her Interrogation With NCB In Drug Case.

Radhika Madan On Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest

Rhea Chakraborty is currently put up at Mumbai’s Byculla Jail and she’ll be in judicial custody until September 22. Her bail plea was rejected by a special court. As per latest reports, the actress during an interrogation with the NCB has confessed that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have also consumed narcotics substance.

