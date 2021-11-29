Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's love for sneakers and late fashion icon Virgil Abloh is known to all.

After learning about Virgil's demise, Harsh penned an emotional note in his beloved memory.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale Enters the House as Wild Card Contestant on Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

"You never know what someone is going through so be kind... Virgil chose to work through his illness and was inspiring millions all the way up till he took his last breath that is so inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time.. it's going be Very hard to look at all the things I own that he's created the same way but I will wear them with pride and always have great admiration and respect. The words he wrote on those Air Force 1's make me feel so much. 'Virgil was here'... he will be forever," Harsh wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, he shared a string of images of his sneakers' collection.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Introduces Vicky Kaushal to Her Hilarious Knock Knock Series, Announces Her New Song 'Chaka Chak' From Her Upcoming Film Atrangi Re (Watch Video).

Reacting to the post, actor Shruti Haasan commented, "beautiful."

"Amazing brother," a netizen commented.

Abloh, who was the founder of popular brand Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for several years. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)