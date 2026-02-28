Dubai, February 28: An Iranian drone struck a high-rise building in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, on Saturday, February 28, causing a massive explosion and significant structural damage. According to local reports and social media video, the targeted building reportedly houses US military personnel and contractors. The attack occurred during a wave of retaliatory strikes launched by Tehran following earlier joint US-Israeli military operations against Iranian infrastructure.

Emergency services in Manama responded to the scene as thick smoke billowed from the upper floors of the skyscraper. While the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed by the Bahraini Ministry of Interior or the US Department of Defense, early reports from local medical sources suggest several individuals were injured in the blast. The incident has led to a total security lockdown in the surrounding diplomatic district. Is Strait of Hormuz Closed? Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Bars Vessel Movement, Says Report.

Video Shows Moment Iranian Drone Strikes Residential High-Rise in Bahrain

BREAKING: Iranian drone hits high-rise building in Bahrain pic.twitter.com/Bx2Oaw47np — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 28, 2026

Iranian Drone Strikes Residential High-Rise in Bahrain

Iran’s IRIB also called the drone strike on this building a strike targeting American contractors/military officers, in Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/iRbV6dXvQU — Arya - آریا (@AryJeay) February 28, 2026

Bahrain Ministry of Interior Confirms Iran Drone Strike

Several residential buildings in Manama were targeted. Civil Defence continues with firefighting and rescue operations at the affected sites. Further details will be released later. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) February 28, 2026

Targeting of US Assets in Bahrain

Bahrain serves as a critical strategic hub for the United States, hosting the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Initial intelligence assessments suggest the drone utilised in the attack was an advanced loitering munition capable of bypassing local radar systems. The building hit is known to be a residence for several mid-to-senior level American officers and support staff.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that they are "closely monitoring the situation" and coordinating with Bahraini authorities to assess the damage and ensure the safety of all personnel. This strike marks one of the most direct attacks on American interests in Bahrain in recent history. Why Did the US Attack Iran?

The drone strike in Manama was part of a coordinated multi-front offensive by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). Similar attacks were reported on Saturday across the Persian Gulf, targeting regional airports and military installations in the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar. Tehran has maintained that these strikes are a "justified response" to the violation of its sovereignty.

In the hours following the explosion, Bahraini air defense units reported intercepting at least two other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Persian Gulf. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from the Manama city center as they conduct sweeps for unexploded ordnance and debris.

The regional security environment deteriorated rapidly on Saturday after the US and Israel initiated "Operation Epic Fury." The mission was described as a pre-emptive strike against Iranian drone manufacturing and missile command sites. Iran responded by declaring it would target any nation hosting US forces or providing support for the offensive.

