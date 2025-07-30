By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh [India], July 30 (ANI): Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly performing a song that incited aggression at a cultural event held at Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, earlier this year.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Premiere: Smriti Irani, Ektaa Kapoor Retain OG Vibe of Season 1, TV Show Begins With Similar Opening Scene.

According to the FIR filed by ASI Surender Singh, Sharma sang 'Chambal Ke Daku' during a live show at UIET, Sector-25, on March 28, 2025.

The FIR was officially registered on July 28 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the West Sector Police Station, Chandigarh.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Priya Dutt Cherishes Old Memories With Brother on His Birthday, Pens Heartfelt Note (See Pics).

The show took place between 8:00 PM and 9:55 PM and was conducted with official permission from the Chandigarh Administration. However, the permission order clearly prohibited any content that promotes violence, liquor, drugs, or gangster culture, whether through recorded music or live performance. Despite these restrictions, Sharma is accused of violating the rules by performing the song, which allegedly encouraged violence.

On the same night, a student named Aditya Thakur was killed on the university campus, raising concerns about the influence of such content on the audience. Thakur, a second-year PU student, was allegedly beaten to death during the event.

Masoom Sharma, a prominent figure in the Haryanvi music scene, has been under scrutiny since the Haryana government banned over 30 songs for promoting anti-social behaviour. Several of these tracks are associated with Sharma.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)