Chandigarh, November 5: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was found murdered on Thursday morning at her residence on the campus of the Panjab University in Chandigarh. According to reports, the hands and legs of the deceased were tied. The victim had also suffered an injury on the back of her head. The woman was rushed to the hospital, however was declared brought dead. A case has been registered in this matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Chandigarh Shocker: 97-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered At House in Sector 8 With Her Throat Slit; Case Registered.

According to a report by The Tribune, the victim, identified as 59-year-old Seema Goyal, used to live at her home on the PU campus with her husband and daughter. The deceased's husband is an employee at the Panjab University. On Thursday morning, when her husband reportedly came to the ground floor to their home, he found the woman's body and she was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Chandigarh but was declared brought dead. Punjab Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide at Her Residence in Chandigarh.

Their daughter was not at home when the alleged incident took place. The police said that the deceased's mobile phone was missing, as reported by the HT. A case has been filed in this matter at Sector 11 police station regarding the alleged murder of the woman on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. The case has been registered under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).