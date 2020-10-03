New Delhi, October 3: A Delhi-based businessman has committed suicide after accusing a young woman and a Haryanvi singer of not returning borrowed money. Aman Baisla, who used to stay with his family in Rohini Sector 11, was found hanging in his office on September 29. Before committing suicide, Aman Baisla uploaded a video on his Instagram account and blamed his former business partner Neha Jindal and Haryanvi singer Sumit Goswami for his death. Delhi: Man, Woman Commit Suicide by Consuming Poison in Mayur Vihar.

According to a report, Baisla used to do a business of selling daily-use products with Neha. They had parted ways last year and the young woman started working with Haryanvi singer Sumit Goswami. In the video, uploaded by him before committing suicide, Baisla said the woman took Rs 2.5 lakh saying her mother was sick. Later, she borrowed another Rs 5 lakh and her Haryanvi friend took Rs 10 lakh from the businessman. Income Tax Commissioner Keshav Saxena Commits Suicide in Delhi, Was Reportedly Suffering From Depression.

Baisla alleged the duo was not returning his money. He further alleged that Neha Jindal had come to meet him recently. She tore her clothes inside the car and demanded Rs 10 lakh by October. Baisla said she threatened to file a case of rape if he wouldn't give her money. In his video, the businessman drew a parallel between his situation and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "When Sushant Singh Rajput isn't getting justice, how would I get?" Baisla said in the video.

Baisla said police will believe the woman and won't trust him. "Hence, I have no options left other than committing suicide," he said. Cops at Shahbad Dairy police station are investigating the case.

