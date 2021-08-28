Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who has contributed her writings to movies like 'Guilty', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Kedarnath' and more, has become the first-ever writer to feature on the cover of an international Bollywood magazine.

The German magazine ISHQ is celebrating the phenomenal filmography of Kanika in their latest issue. The ace writer-producer is a vision to behold in a white dress paired with silver jewellery as she turns the cover-girl for the magazine.

Kanika, who has always been vocal for writers and their rights, dedicated the glory to her tribe.

Sharing the exciting news on her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Onward and upward- with gratitude, love and light! ... when a screenwriter makes it to a cover of an international Bollywood magazine- it's a great time for content creators and writers! Cheers to my tribe and may we all go from strength to strength!"

Recently, Kanika also became the first writer to bag top billing for the trailer of 'Haseen Dillruba' by Netflix.

As an author, Kanika had also released three novels, 'Bombay Duck is a Fish', a satire on the Indian film industry, the young adult superhero novel 'Shiva and the Rise of the Shadows', and the drama 'The Dance of Durga'. (ANI)

