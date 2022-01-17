As the news of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj's death broke on Monday morning, singer Adnan Sami expressed his heartfelt condolences. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji." RIP Dwayne Hickman: ‘The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis’ Fame Actor Dies at 87.

Sami described Pandit Birju Maharaj as "an unparalleled institution." "We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius.May he rest in peace," he added.

An exponent of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance in India, Pandit Birju breathed his last on Monday at his residence in Delhi. He was 83.

As per reports, Pandit Birju Maharaj suffered a heart attack.

